Apple mandates twice a week COVID testing for retail store employees

Apple will be implementing an anti COVID-19 measure within its store workers regardless of their vaccination status.

Retail staff will be required to take COVID-19 tests twice each week as per the memo Apple sent out on Tuesday. Bloomberg reports that the workers can now verify results independently and without having to submit them.

The change of Apple Store policy might be due to the fact that Apple is trying to move away from its mask requirements. The Cupertino-based company says that it’s reviewing face mask guidelines but suggests that workers continue wearing face masks in the meantime.

Apple is optimistic that COVID-19 cases remain low so the protocols can be eased in the foreseeable future. In February this year, Apple no longer required US retail store customers to wear a mask in certain states. Testing programs ramped up in August last year for retail and corporate staff, but the company did not uphold mandatory COVID-19 jabs due to privacy concerns.