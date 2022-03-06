Apple Maps in France now has hazard and accident reporting feature

Apple Maps in France has been updated with a new feature- the ability to report an accident or road hazard.

Apple Maps users in China and the United States were the first ones to gain access to hazard and accident reporting, which eventually spread to other regions in February last year. Now, the feature has been added to Apple Maps in France.

Consomac reports that the Apple Maps feature has been slightly altered to comply with local laws. In other regions, users could report a hazard, accident and speed check, while in France it’s largely limited to reporting hazards and road accidents.

Loosely translated, Consomac says ‘this feature is prohibited in France’.

French users should update the app to the latest version in order to see the new feature. A menu will become available as the user navigates the roads- a single tap is all that’s needed to start a report.