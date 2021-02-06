Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ arrives in San Diego and Portland

Apple Maps has added Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California to its Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature, which allows users to check street-level views of their destinations.

‘Look Around’ is similar to Google’s ‘Street View’ in that users can see streets and establishments at eye level. Currently, ‘Look Around’ is only available in a handful of cities in the US and other regions, but Apple is expanding to include new cities on a regular basis.

Apple Maps users are sharing the new update on social media. The last cities to have the street-level viewing feature were Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Detroit, Denver and Phoenix.

‘Look Around’ was originally slated to appear in iOS 13 beta but has since been added to macOS and iOS builds. The Cupertino-based company uses vehicles to map the terrain and areas for its navigation app.

To access ‘Look Around’ in San Diego and Portland make sure your Apple Maps is updated to the latest version.