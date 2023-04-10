Apple Maps‘Look Around’ feature arrives in Six New Central EU Regions

Apple continues to roll out its 3D ‘Look Around’ feature of its Apple Maps app.

Six new European countries are getting the ‘Look Around’ feature today, including Slovenia, Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Croatia, and Austria. A few weeks ago the Cupertino-based company updated its Apple Maps to include Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Apple Services Senior VP Eddy Cue says that Maps had been rebuilt with richer detail, better navigation, and accurate information.

Cue cites unique features such as Natural Language Guidance and Look Around as unique features only Apple Maps has to offer. The announcement made mention of 3D landmark treatments being applied to Hungary’s Buda Castle, Croatia’s Pula Arena, and Austria’s Wiener Riesenrad.

The redesigned Apple Maps started out in 2019 in the US, with details saying that it was in the works for four years. From its conception, Apple Maps’ Look Around has been steadily added to the most popular cities and regions.