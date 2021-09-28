Apple Maps now offers new ways to navigate major cities in 3D

Apple has finally released iOS 15 which brings a lot of new features to the iPhone. It brings features like the ability to watch streaming services content with friends and family using SharePlay, Spatial Audio to calls, and more. The other important update is to Maps: the addition of immersive maps to locations like London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new maps allow users to navigate cities in a visually marvellous experience. The 3D maps bring detailed experience of marinas, neighbourhoods, buildings, commercial districts, and more. The attention to detail is so precise that users will now be able to see elevations, and road labels. Also, Apple is bringing custom designed landmarks like the Statue of Liberty in NYC, Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in LA, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Improved public transit navigation

“We are thrilled to offer the new Apple Maps experience. Maps is the best way to navigate the world: It is easy to use, beautifully designed, and built with privacy at its core. With this update, we are pushing Maps even further, providing more ways for users to discover the natural beauty of the world and explore cities through a new 3D view,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue. “Our goal has always been to build the best and most accurate map in the world. The upgrades in Apple Maps are a continuation of that effort, with features and an attention to detail that only Apple can deliver.” Apple Maps – Statue of Liberty

The updated Apple Maps also bring improvements to the public transit system. All the nearby train stations are now shown at the top in a dedicated row. Users can also start pinning their favorite routes, so that they can start the navigation with a single tap. Also, Apple Maps will notify users when they are supposed to disembark.