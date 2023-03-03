Apple Maps redesign arrives to Sweden, Norway, and Finland

The new and improved Apple Maps experience is now rolling out in Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Compared to the original Apple Maps, the new experience is more detailed and has improved navigation. In addition, there are now turn-by-turn walking directions via AR, as well as a 3D representation of popular landmarks.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Look Around’ feature has also been added to the improved Maps experience for the countries mentioned. Look Around offers 3D-level city imagery where available and is similar to Street View by Google. The expansion was noted and shared online by Justin O’Beirne, an Apple Maps expert. Apple Maps users in the aforementioned regions can update their apps to see the changes.

The improved Apple Maps is now available in New Zealand, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Italy, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal. The newest update is the 17th iteration since launching in 2018.