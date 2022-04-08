Apple Maps survey team arrives in Cologne

Apple Maps is set to expand to new regions- this time, teams have been sent to Cologne, Germany to gather new data and update existing ones.

All in all, four teams will be walking on Cologne and wearing backpacks to add detail and improve the mapping service, as well as creating new pedestrian routes. The team will begin trekking April 11, and it’s estimated that the journey will end July 4 this year.

Alongside the Apple Map trekkers are Apple Maps vehicles that will start doing the same thing on April 22. The goal is to update existing data for the navigation and map app.

The teams have been dubbed ‘Apple Maps Image Collection Teams’ and will wear compact equipment that’s similar to the ones its vehicles use. It’s believed that LiDAR technology is utilized for increased data collection accuracy.

Apple’s online list of mapped regions in Germany are out of date, but it does show which regions are next.