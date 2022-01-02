Apple Maps team receives unique pins and posters

Apple recently gave the Apple Maps team a set of posters and pins to thank them for their work on improving the navigation app.

A LinkedIn post revealed the contents of the package- a poster with location photos, one with map elements, a sticker with the navigation icon and two pins. A card made mention of ‘Springfield’, which was the project’s name, and there were indications that the whole team received the same gift.

The included letter congratulated the team and said that they ‘saw around the corners’ and gave customers a product they needed all along.

Apple recently launched a new and improved Apple Maps, with accurate paint and street signs in 3D mode, better navigation tools and artwork. Currently, the new Maps experience is available in major cities and countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Portugal, Italy, Ireland and Spain.

Apple Maps is free to download on the App Store.