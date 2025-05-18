News

Apple Maps updated with ‘Expert Sources’ information

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Maps

Apple Maps now has expert source insights to help users find the best hotels, restaurants, and others.

The Maps app has been updated with reviews, ratings, and insights. Users can now view and search Bib Gourmand, Green Star, and Michelin-starred restaurants. The search is currently limited to those in the US, but Apple has plans to extend it to other countries and regions. Searching for Michelin hotels and restaurants can be carried out in the filters feature. The Cupertino-based company might add rankings and more data from Golf Digest and The Infatuation along the way.

Apple Maps

The Maps app’s place cards will reveal images, descriptions, and distinctions from the expert sources. It will also allow for direct booking in select hotels. Tee times and restaurant reservations could be completed in the future using Supreme Golf and Michelin, respectively. Apple is rolling out the feature to those in the US.

