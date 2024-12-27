Apple Maps’ Look Around in now available on web

Apple Maps has been around for more than ten years now. However, it continues to play catch up with Google Maps and the latest release introduces the ‘Look Around’ feature on the web version of Apple Maps. The search engine giant has been offering the ‘Street View’ feature on the web for years now.

The ‘Look Around’ and ‘Street View’ features of Apple Maps and Google Maps respectively, allow users to view maps from a pedestrian’s perspective. The ‘Look Around’ feature was limited to the Apple Maps app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad but with the new update to Apple Maps website, the feature is now available on the web.

According to 9To5Mac’s Chris Carley, Apple Maps’ Look Around works on all major web browsers, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. The feature was reportedly added to the web version of Apple Maps around December 11, 2024.

Apple Maps Web is currently available in beta

Apple Maps’ Look Around feature provides users a street-level view, allowing for a 360 degrees view from a pedestrian perspective. It is important to note that only places that have been scanned specifically for ‘Look Around’ by Apple will be available as street-level views.

Apple Maps Web Look Around

While Apple Maps is still not very popular with the masses, the introduction of features on web browsers and possibly on other smartphone platforms (Android) in the future, may increase the user base for the maps platform. Google continues to dominate the space, having built a reputation for accurate and fast maps over the years.

Apple Maps web version is currently available in beta at beta.maps.apple.com. However, many features such as saving locations, viewing 3D buildings, transit maps, and sign-in are unavailable. However, you can try out ‘Look Around’ which makes it a sometimes useful and mostly fun tool to use on the web browser of your choice.