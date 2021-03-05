Apple March Event: AirPods, Apple TV, iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly planning to hold an event in March this year. The company is expected to launch updated iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV hardware. The long-rumoured AirTags will also be released at the same event, according to sources familiar with the matter. Along with the hardware updates and releases, the company is also expected to release updates to Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and more.

Last year, Apple released the iPad Pro with a new and faster A12Z Bionic chip. The 2020 iPad Pro also featured an ultra-wide camera which is not very useful on an iPad but it’s always good to have. This year, the company is expected to release redesigned iPad Pro with new mini-LED displays. The devices will reportedly also support the latest 5G bands, as supported on the iPhone 12 models. As usual, the 2021 iPad Pro will feature a beefier version of the A14 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 12.

2020 iPad Pro

AirPods with a new design and improved audio

Apple’s popular wireless earphones AirPods are also expected to be updated with a new design. Rumours have suggested that the new AirPods will feature a design similar to the much costlier AirPods Pro. The company is also expected to pack system-in-package (SiP) technology in the next iteration of AirPods which will reportedly help to provide clearer audio and improved Siri commands recognition.

New AirPods will have similar design as the AirPods Pro.

Apple TV with new internals

The Apple TV is not updated every year, as it is not required to be. At the March event, Apple will reportedly launch an updated Apple TV with A12X chip, along with some hardware changes. The company will offer the product in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The improvements could result in an improved TV watching experience – fluid UI, faster app loads, and faster search results.

Some reports have also suggested the release of an updated iMac at the March event.