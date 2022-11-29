Apple marks new store opening at the American Dream Mall

Apple recently announced a new store opening on December 3 in New Jersey.

Apple American Dream will be located inside the American Dream mall, which opened in 2019. The second-biggest mall in the US outpaces the third spot, which belongs to King of Prussia mall by 200,000 square feet. The biggest mall in the US still belongs to the Mall of America.

The upcoming Apple Store will have the company’s latest design, which includes Genius Bar appointments, Today at Apple sessions, and a dedicated pickup section for those who ordered online. Those who are interested can visit the American Dream mall, located in East Rutherford in New Jersey on the said date. The Apple Store will be opening at 11 am Eastern Time.

Outside the US, Apple also opened a new retail location in Seoul. Apple Jamsil is the fourth store in South Korea and can be found at the Lotte World Mall.