Apple in talks with K-pop group ‘Seventeen’ for Apple Store opening in South Korea

Apple is expected to launch a collaboration with K-pop group Seventeen for its Apple Store opening in the Myeong-dong region in South Korea.

Ilgan Sports reports that the Cupertino-based company will be announcing the collaboration a few days from now and to promote the yet-unopened store in the Myeong-dong region.

Apple has done similar events in the past- rapper Saba wrote a song to celebrate the opening of the Michigan Avenue Apple Store in Chicago. Furthermore, Beats by Dre has done similar work on promotional ads and for the Beats headphone lineup.

Myeong-dong Apple Store is expected to open April 9 at 10pm local time. ‘Seventeen’ is a self-produced idol group who won ‘Golden Disc Best 3 Album’ in Japan. Apple may be looking to have ‘Seventeen’ promote and do product placements, as well as possibly be the first ones to do a ‘Today at Apple’ session in the store.