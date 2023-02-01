Apple may be working on a foldable, all-screen notebook

Apple is believed to be working on a foldable notebook that may launch as early as 2025, according to a recent tweet by Ross Young.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the Cupertino-based company was making a foldable iPad, and Young disputed the rumor by saying that it was an all-screen foldable notebook that will measure 20.5 inches. Kuo mentioned that the iPad was to launch in 2024; however, there hasn’t been any leak or announcement to confirm if this is the case.

Have heard about a 20.5” foldable notebook for 2025, but nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024. Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2023

It seems that Apple is not out of the foldable device market yet, and has plans to produce a foldable notebook that will function with or without an external keyboard. Young claims that the product will be starting a whole new lineup for Apple.

The future product could be different from traditional MacBooks as they have a physical keyboard. Also, the foldable notebook may be announced as a MacBook or iPad.