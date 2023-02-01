Apple may be working on a foldable, all-screen notebook

Apple is believed to be working on a foldable notebook that may launch as early as 2025, according to a recent tweet by Ross Young.
Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the Cupertino-based company was making a foldable iPad, and Young disputed the rumor by saying that it was an all-screen foldable notebook that will measure 20.5 inches. Kuo mentioned that the iPad was to launch in 2024; however, there hasn’t been any leak or announcement to confirm if this is the case.
It seems that Apple is not out of the foldable device market yet, and has plans to produce a foldable notebook that will function with or without an external keyboard. Young claims that the product will be starting a whole new lineup for Apple.
The future product could be different from traditional MacBooks as they have a physical keyboard. Also, the foldable notebook may be announced as a MacBook or iPad.