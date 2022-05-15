Apple may eventually be moving from iPhone lighting to type C port

Apple may be eventually shifting from a Lightning port to USB-C port for its iPhones, although it may not happen this year.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino-based company is making the move to shift to USB-C. iPhone models that will be released this year may still have the Lightning charging technology, however.

Rumors of Apple adopting USB-C for its flagship phones came from analyst Ming Chi Kuo. The company has already adopted it for the iPad lineup and it’s only natural for it to arrive on the iPhone as well.

The shift could also be due to the EU demanding Apple to use USB-C instead of Lightning. It’s believed that Apple could be shipping special iPhones with USB-C in Europe or scrapping Lightning altogether.

USB-C technology allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds, and it benefits the iPhone by aligning it to iPad and Mac models already supporting it.