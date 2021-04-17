Apple may expand magnet use to case covers and wearable bands

Apple is heading towards designing more applications for magnets, with examples being case covers for iPhones and magnetic clasps in Apple Watch bands.

While MagSafe is Apple’s most popular magnet-related application, it will soon be joined by more. An example is the Milanese loop on Apple Watch bands.

The latest patent from Apple shows different magnetic attachments as was used in iPad cases. The patent description goes on to detail handles and straps such as the one in Watch bands.

The patent has around 50 images of magnets in different configurations. Most show two magnets connecting as they’re positioned on top of each other, as well as interlocking parts to close the loop. It credits 4 inventors, namely Peter Russell-Clarke, who previously worked on a wraparound and all-glass iPhone touch screen.

Most of the information in the patent discusses the magnet mechanism. These patents show us what Apple could be working on, but it’s worthy to note that some of these patents don’t see the light of day.