News

Apple May Introduce New Products First Week of Next Month

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has invited certain content creators and journalists on March 4 in London, Shanghai, and New York for a special Apple Experience. Rumors have surfaced about the company’s other plans during that event, where many products will be announced in the first week of next month.


Reporters do not expect the usual live stream Apple Event for the new products being introduced. Instead, the announcements will happen in a series of press releases on the website Apple Newsroom, but it is possible that short videos may have been made for the new products.

To name a few, rumored Apple products that will be released soon are the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, MacBook Air with M5 Chip, new Mac Studio, Home Hub, a Studio Display with a 90-120Hz refresh rate, an iPad with an A18 or A19 chip, and a security camera designed by the company.


