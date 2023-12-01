Apple might drop 5G modem, as per report

A new post from the Naver blog claims that Apple has apparently discontinued development of its in-house 5G modem.

Naver user ‘yeux1122’ said that Apple is shutting down its years-long work on producing its own 5G modem from supply chain sources. Another user by the name of Tech_Reve said the same thing, having heard from supply chain sources in Japan. Apple having issues with 5G is well-publicized and marked with unusable prototypes, inadequate understanding, and unrealistic goals.

Apple hired thousands of engineers and bought out Intel’s modem business in 2019 as part of its in-house modem project. It’s believed that Apple will start integrating its 5G chips for 2023, but that hasn’t been met. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that Apple continued having troubles with 5G replacing Qualcomm’s components and pushed production to 2025 or 2026 at the latest. Apple also had to be careful not to step on Qualcomm patents.