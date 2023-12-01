News

Apple might drop 5G modem, as per report

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
5G Modem

A new post from the Naver blog claims that Apple has apparently discontinued development of its in-house 5G modem.

Naver user ‘yeux1122’ said that Apple is shutting down its years-long work on producing its own 5G modem from supply chain sources. Another user by the name of Tech_Reve said the same thing, having heard from supply chain sources in Japan. Apple having issues with 5G is well-publicized and marked with unusable prototypes, inadequate understanding, and unrealistic goals.

5G Modem

Apple hired thousands of engineers and bought out Intel’s modem business in 2019 as part of its in-house modem project. It’s believed that Apple will start integrating its 5G chips for 2023, but that hasn’t been met. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that Apple continued having troubles with 5G replacing Qualcomm’s components and pushed production to 2025 or 2026 at the latest. Apple also had to be careful not to step on Qualcomm patents.

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
iPhone 15 a New Premium Case
Give Your iPhone 15 a New Premium Case at 34% Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads arriving in Europe next month
1 Min Read
Google Drive
Google Drive document scanner added to iOS
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The Renewed 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is Only $799
1 Min Read
John Lennon
Apple TV+ ‘John Lennon: Murder without a Trial’ to stream December 6
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay holiday promo goes live
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple terminates Goldman Sachs partnership
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is 30% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 developer and public beta now available
1 Min Read
Apple Music Replay
2023 Apple Music Replay goes live
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Several Vision Pro models in development
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?