Apple might launch M3 MacBooks in 2024

DigiTimes claimed in a report that Apple will start releasing MacBooks with the M3 chip in 2024.

The report predicts a 4.7% growth for next year and the end of a two-year decline for the notebook market, with factors such as new products and inflation a major aspect. As part of the forecast, the firm says that there will be new MacBooks that will have 3nm chips.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg predicted the same thing by saying that Apple will announce the new M3-powered MacBooks this year. He also said that the first devices to have the 3nm chip will be the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air, and the refreshed iMac.

It’s believed that Apple might make the announcement during the holidays. The same firm claimed recently that Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Pro models that come with an upgraded mini-LED display before the year ends.