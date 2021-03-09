Apple’s mixed reality headset to release in 2022, suggests analyst

Apple is planning to release a mixed reality headset as early as next year, reports Kuo. The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said in his new research note that Apple will release a “helmet-type” mixed reality headset. He also added that the company’s first augmented reality (AR) glasses will be released in 2025 and AR contact lenses are being aimed for sometime between 2030-2040.

“We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications,” writes Kuo in the research note. Apple CEO Tim Cook has always talked about AR more compared to VR and has also said at occasions that AR is the ‘next big thing’.

Light weight mixed reality headset

The current prototypes of the mixed reality headset reportedly weights around 200-300 grams. However, Apple plans to reduce the weight to just 100-200 grams, to make the experience of using the headset comfortable. Others in the market such as Oculus make headsets which are much heavier weighing around 500 grams.

Oculus VR Headset

Kuo also adds that the mixed reality headset from Apple will cost around $1,000 in the United States. It was previously reported that the headset would cost around $3,000 which is too high a price for a mixed reality headset. The new suggested price from Kuo seems much more appropriate and more realistic.

The mixed reality headset from Apple will offer a “significantly better” experience than the headsets present in the market right now, says Kuo. The Apple mixed reality headset will use micro-OLED displays manufactured by Sony. He also adds that the device would work “more like a portable product” which suggests that it may run independent of the iPhone.

The Information previously reported that Apple would use fabric mesh material to keep the weight of the mixed reality headset minimal.