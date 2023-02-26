Apple mixed reality slowed by software issues

Slowed development for the Apple AR headset can mean fewer products at launch.

A report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is dealing with software concerns after instances that the company has faced hardware development problems. Kuo did not go into specifics, such as the severity of the software issues or what they are. However, the analyst did say that headset shipping will be delayed as a result.

My latest survey indicates that the mass shipment schedule of Apple's MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

Kuo mentioned that components are still en route to production in 2023, although the number will be ‘less than 500,000 units’ instead of the 800,000 to 1.2 million headset expectations. Kuo is uncertain whether Apple will postpone its AR launch, but he did say that promotion and sales may be detrimental if the media event and mass shipment schedule is too long in between.

The announcement of the AR/MR product is expected to go live in this year’s WWDC.