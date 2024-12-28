Apple reveals Most Downloaded apps and games of 2024

Apple revealed the most popular apps and games of 2024 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Arcade, tailored for over 30 regions. The list is now accessible through the Today tab of the App Store, the year-end lists feature leading free and paid apps, games, and Apple Arcade selections. Users can get acquainted with the 2024 App Store Award champions, 17 standout apps chosen by App Store Editors that inspire creativity, mark achievements, and enhance memorable moments within the Apple ecosystem.
The iPhone maker released a statement stating that the App Store remains the top destination for secure app and game downloads, through integration of superior tools, technologies, and human curation carried out by the App Review and Editorial teams. App Store Editors worldwide recommend thousands of apps yearly on the Today, Apps, and Games tabs, aiding users in discovering premier apps, games, events, stories, interviews, and curated collections.
The 2024 annual app store chart includes the top apps and games which are further categorized into free and paid, along with the top Apple Arcade games, in the United States:
Top Free iPhone Apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Threads
- TikTok
- ChatGPT
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut – Video Editor
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail – Email by Google
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- 75 Hard
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- Goblin Tools
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
Top Free iPhone Games
- Block Blast！
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
- Township
- Last War: Survival
- Royal Match
- Brawl Stars
- Subway Surfers
- My Perfect Hotel
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 6
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Stardew Valley
- Red’s First Flight
Top Free iPad Apps
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Calculator – Pad Edition
- Disney+
- Google Chrome
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok
- Goodnotes 6
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Shadowrocket
- forScore
- Nomad Sculpt
- ToonSquid
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Endless Paper
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Subway Surfers
- Brawl Stars
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Block Blast！
- Among Us!
- My Perfect Hotel
- Royal Match
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 6
- Papa’s Paleteria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Ultimate Custom Night
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Snake.io+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Bloons TD 6+
- Sonic Dream Team
- NFL Retro Bowl ’25
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+