Apple reveals Most Downloaded apps and games of 2024

Apple revealed the most popular apps and games of 2024 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Arcade, tailored for over 30 regions. The list is now accessible through the Today tab of the App Store, the year-end lists feature leading free and paid apps, games, and Apple Arcade selections. Users can get acquainted with the 2024 App Store Award champions, 17 standout apps chosen by App Store Editors that inspire creativity, mark achievements, and enhance memorable moments within the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone maker released a statement stating that the App Store remains the top destination for secure app and game downloads, through integration of superior tools, technologies, and human curation carried out by the App Review and Editorial teams. App Store Editors worldwide recommend thousands of apps yearly on the Today, Apps, and Games tabs, aiding users in discovering premier apps, games, events, stories, interviews, and curated collections.

The 2024 annual app store chart includes the top apps and games which are further categorized into free and paid, along with the top Apple Arcade games, in the United States:

Top Free iPhone Apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

Threads

TikTok

ChatGPT

Google

Instagram

WhatsApp Messenger

CapCut – Video Editor

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket

HotSchedules

Procreate Pocket

75 Hard

AnkiMobile Flashcards

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

Goblin Tools

Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top Free iPhone Games

Block Blast！

MONOPOLY GO!

Roblox

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

Township

Last War: Survival

Royal Match

Brawl Stars

Subway Surfers

My Perfect Hotel

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Heads Up!

Geometry Dash

Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

Bloons TD 6

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Plague Inc.

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Stardew Valley

Red’s First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Netflix

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Calculator – Pad Edition

Disney+

Google Chrome

Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Amazon Prime Video

TikTok

Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate

Procreate Dreams

Shadowrocket

forScore

Nomad Sculpt

ToonSquid

Bluebeam Revu for ‌iPad‌

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Teach Your Monster to Read

Endless Paper

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

MONOPOLY GO!

Subway Surfers

Brawl Stars

Geometry Dash Lite

Block Blast！

Among Us!

My Perfect Hotel

Royal Match

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Geometry Dash

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Stardew Valley

Bloons TD 6

Papa’s Paleteria To Go!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Ultimate Custom Night

Top Apple Arcade Games