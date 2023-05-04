Apple moves 1st-generation iPad Air and Thunderbolt Display to obsolete list

Apple is expected to add the original iPad Air and Thunderbolt Display to its obsolete products list on May 31.

Obsolete Apple products will no longer receive hardware service and repairs at Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores. The first-generation iPad Air was revealed in 2013 and discontinued three years later. It has the A7 chip and 9.7-inch display, and marketed by Apple as being ‘thinner, lighter, and narrower display bezels’.

The Thunderbolt Display was revealed in 2011 and has a 720p camera, 27-inch screen, and 1440p resolution. Furthermore, it had a Thunderbolt port, an Ethernet port, a FireWire 800 port, and three USB 2.0 ports. Apple discontinued the Thunderbolt Display in 2016, and it didn’t have a successor for the longest time. Then, the Studio Display was launched in 2022 along with the Mac Studio.

Apple puts its products on the obsolete list after seven years of discontinuing them.