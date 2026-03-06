Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal

Developers use Core ML, a framework that enables them to integrate apps with machine learning technology, eventually branching out to generative AI and its tools. Apple is reportedly launching a Core AI Framework at this year’s WWDC to replace Core ML.

It is a possibility that renaming to Core AI is to deal with the main function of the framework, the company provides developers with ways to implement diffusion models and LLM to applications with the use of Core ML.

Past rumors suggested that Apple is going to upgrade its revamped AI Siri with capabilities similar to a chatbot, along with other new features anticipated to be released before this year’s WWDC in the spring. Transitioning to Core AI can be viewed as a big sign of Apple and its priorities. At this year’s WWDC, the foundation models for Apple will be the main event and will attract most of the attention.