Apple Music Announces ‘Sing’ Feature for Karaoke-Like Experience

Apple Music has unveiled a new feature to its streaming service, Apple Music Sing, allowing users to sing along to their favorite songs. The feature will offer real-time song lyrics, adjustable vocals, background vocals, and a duet view, allowing multiple vocalists to appear on the screen at the same time.

Apple Music’s Sing feature will become available as part of a free update to existing subscribers this month and be accessible on iPhone, iPad, and 2022 Apple TV 4K devices. In addition, Apple Music will launch 50 new playlists to feature ‘all the epic songs, anthems, choruses, and duets that have been compelling people to sing’.

The lyrics in the Sing feature are automatically adjusted to match the rhythm of the song, while vocals can be independently animated for easier following. In addition, users can adjust the vocals of the song to be a minus one for practicing and jamming with friends. Lastly, the duet view will display two vocalists on opposite sides of the screen for both parties to join in the singing.

Apple Music is available for $9.99 a month, with the Sing feature included at no extra charge. With this announcement, Apple Music is looking to engage more users in the streaming music experience and create an exciting new way for users to enjoy their favorite songs.