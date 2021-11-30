Apple Music Awards celebration details announced

Apple has announced the winners of the third edition of Apple Music Awards. It recognizes the best artists of the year (2021) and reportedly the influence their music had on “global culture”. The company will honor the achievements of different artists with the titles – Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Top Album of the Year, and Top Song of the Year.

The Global Artist of the Year is ‘The Weeknd’ at the annual Apple Music Awards. The artist’s 2020 album “After Hours” crossed one million pre-adds in record time. He turned out to be the male artist with the most pre-added album on Apple Music platform. Also, the “Blinding Lights” single took the #1 spot on Apple Music streaming service’s Daily Top 100: Global chart.

Event will be live-streamed on Apple Music and Apple TV

“I’m so grateful for this huge honor and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported,” said The Weeknd.

The celebrations of Apple Music Awards start on December 7, 2021 (Tuesday). The awards ceremony has events lined up such as interviews, shows of original content, and a lot more. The events will be livestreamed on Apple Music in all parts of the world. Also, the event live stream will be available on the company’s video streaming app: Apple TV.

“The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we’re thrilled to honor the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “This year we’re also recognizing more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally.”