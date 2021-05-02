Apple Music high-fidelity plan to release in ‘coming weeks’

Apple is planning to release a HiFi music streaming plan in the near future, reports Hits Double Daily. It adds that close label sources have confirmed the existence of such a premium plan being released soon. To be precise, the blog says that the new Apple Music plan will be announced in the “coming weeks”.

The new upcoming top tier plan will reportedly cost $9.99 (USD) on a monthly basis, according to Hits Double Daily. The price point is the same as the current standard plan being offered by Apple Music. The higher quality plan will likely offer a slightly or fully lossless audio quality – allowing users to listen to music as intended by creators.

Spotify also scheduled to release HiFi plan

The music streaming industry leader Spotify has already announced its plans to release a HiFi music plan in the near future. The company has said that its new high-fidelity music streaming plan will be released in the later part of 2021. It has said that users will be able to “upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favorite songs the way artists intended.”

While Spotify continues to maintain a lead in the music streaming market, Apple Music has grown exponentially since its debut in 2015. While Spotify offers both free ad-supported subscription and ad-free premium subscription plans, Apple Music only offers premium subscription plans. The free plans by Spotify have enabled it to attract more users as compared to Apple Music.

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual developers conference WWDC in June. The main keynote is scheduled on June 7, and it is possible that the new high-fidelity music streaming service/plan could be announced at the event. The company is expected to announce the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

