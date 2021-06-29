Apple Music’s new Lossless and Spatial Audio release in India delayed

Apple released its premium music streaming plan with Lossless and Spatial Audio as a free upgrade to all subscribers. However, the feature has not yet been released in India and it is expected to launch in the coming months. In a tweet, the support account of Apple said that the feature would be coming to India “soon”.

However, it is important to note that the Apple support account on Twitter only tweeted about the release of Dolby Atmos’ Spatial Audio feature. So it is unclear whether Apple Music will receive an update with both Spatial Audio and Lossless at the same time or as two separate updates.

The upgrade to Lossless and Spatial for Apple Music is free both for regular plan subscribers and student subscriptions. It is also available for people having subscribed to a family plan which supports upto six members (including the creator of the family group).

In regards to the catalog of Apple Music supported lossless tracks, the company said that it will have 75 million songs by the end of 2021. Apple has introduced the new codec named Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) for its music streaming service.

Apple Music lossless streaming now available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K

“Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever.”