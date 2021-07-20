Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio launched in India

Apple has now released lossless music streaming in India and has also enabled Dolby Atmos playback in the country. The company had announced the new features back in May and started the rollout in June in other countries. It took a while but Indians can now finally stream their favorite songs in lossless CD quality.

While Apple had announced the high quality music streaming on its Apple Music platform in May, the company only started allowing users to stream in lossless quality after WWDC 2021. The company held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year. The conference (event) is used to showcase new softwares, new developer tools, and new technologies which developers can use to create innovative apps and services.

Twitteratis display all the excitement for lossless audio

Indian users are now reporting that they are able to access the new settings for lossless music and Dolby Atmos in Apple Music. At the moment, it appears that lossless music streaming is only available on iOS devices and Apple TV in India. However, some users running the beta version of Apple Music on Android are also able to stream in lossless quality.

Apple Music

The information about Apple users in India being able to play their favorite tracks in lossless quality was shared by Twitteratis. According to NDTV Gadgets 360, a couple of Apple Music users tweeted that they were able to stream select music albums in lossless quality. It has been reported that supported music shows a ‘Lossless’ icon in albums that support lossless music (streaming) playback.

“High resolution and lossless audio on Apple Music has landed in India. I am enjoying some Tool in high res audio on the 6 HomePods I’m running together,” wrote Sahil Mohan Gupta, an Apple Music user on Twitter. However, the Apple Music India website has not been updated to mark the launch of the new high quality music streaming in the country.