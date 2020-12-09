Apple Music now appears on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers

Google has made Apple Music integration available on displays and smart speakers with Google Assistant in the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK.

Devices such as the Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Audio, and others can now play music via Apple Music. To do this, users will need to log in to their Apple Music account in the Google Home app, then call up Google Assistant by saying ‘Hey Google’ and asking it to play a song, artist, or playlist that’s available on Apple Music.

With this update it’s now also possible to make Apple Music the default streaming service. For those who have more than one smart display or smart speaker, the multi-room function in Nest or within the Google Home app allows you to manage where you want to play the music to.

Today’s rollout of Apple Music integration includes Amazon Echo speakers and Sonos devices as well.