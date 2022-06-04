Apple names three Swift Student Challenge winners

Apple has recently highlighted three teen winners of the recently concluded Swift Student Challenge to showcase their coding talent for solving community problems.

In the feature story published Friday, the Cupertino-based company detailed the submissions and went into the inspiration that brought about the creation.

19 year old Josh Tint made an app to get users to explore their gender identity. The app has an algorithm that inserts different pronouns in a sample text- swiping left or right to like the word or not, and was inspired by Tint’s own journey of self-discovery.

16 year old Angelina Tsuboi made an app to teach users CPR basics. Tsuboi has also been involved with several community projects and made other apps, including one that measures air quality. 17 year old Jones Mays II made Ivy, an app that helps gardeners identify and eliminate invasive plant species.

The feature story can be read on Apple’s official website.