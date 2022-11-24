Apple nearing book rights deal of FTX crypto exchange story

Apple is competing against streaming giants to secure a book that tells the downfall of the popular crypto exchange website FTX.

Deadline recently reported that Apple is nearing a deal to secure the rights to Michael Lewis’ book. The author is renowned for his work on ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Big Short’. His latest work involves the creator crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and his downfall after the platform collapsed in November. Before the crash, the FTX CEO had a net worth of $26 billion, and the book explores how the crypto exchange went down.

The collapse of FTX not only brought down its native crypto token FTT but also caused ripples of effect throughout the cryptocurrency industry. Once the streaming rights is secured it’s believed that Apple will be showing it on Apple TV+.

Deadline said that Apple faced competition from Amazon and Netflix, and that the deal could be in ‘mid-seven figures’, according to the report.