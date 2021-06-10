Apple unveils new developer tools and technologies

At its annual developers conference, Apple unveiled new tools and technologies for development purposes. The most notable has to be Xcode Cloud which brings new ways to build and test apps using cloud services. To provide new ways to showcase apps, the company is bringing custom product pages on the App Store.

On the App Store, developers can now promote their apps better by highlighting the features of their apps differently for different users. The new ‘Product Page Optimization’ will help developers test different app icons, screenshots, and preview videos (if applicable). Developers can optimize the product pages based on the analytics in App Store Connect.

Xcode Cloud: A major leap!

Xcode Cloud brings a new continuous integration system to improve the development process. It also includes a new delivery cloud service which improves remote work even for large projects. The process of developing apps using Xcode is set to improve with the new cloud services. The service is capable of automatically building apps in the cloud and as a result does not use up Mac’s resources.

Xcode Cloud

On the iPad, developers can now fully build apps without requiring a Mac. Also, it is now possible to submit it to the App Store directly from the iPad which was previously not possible. However, it is still recommended to use a Mac for large projects.

“We’re thrilled to provide our developer community with powerful new tools and technologies to help create even more compelling and higher-quality apps, while engaging with their users in all new ways through the App Store,” said Apple’s vice president (VP) of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott. “With the robust set of tools included in Xcode Cloud, continuing innovation in the Swift programming language, a wide range of new APIs, and even more ways to reach users — Apple’s platforms have never been stronger.”