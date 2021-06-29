Apple introduced new security features at WWDC

Apple announced major new features to improve security on all of its devices at its annual developers conference WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021. The company has always prided itself over the work it does on keeping its users data safe and secure from notorious people in the world or just from anyone.

Going forward, all requests made to Siri will be processed on machine (on-device) locally to remove any data being sent to Apple’s servers. It is unclear whether all requests will be processed locally or only a few which can be processed without the need of an internet connection. The company could provide more details about this feature in the near future as iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and other major software updates are released.

Passwords are dead; at-least that’s what major tech companies are trying to say. Apple is one of the latest big tech companies now to offer signing up for a website or an app or creating an account without entering a password. As iOS 15 and macOS Monterey release, users will be able to pick an username and sign up easily with FaceID or TouchID. Apple will create a passkey and make it available on all Apple devices of an user to be able to login with ease.

“Because it’s just a single tap to sign in, it’s simultaneously easier, faster and more secure than almost all common forms of authentication today,” said an Apple authentication experience engineer named Garrett Davidson.

macOS Monterey is set to bring new privacy related features. The company showcased the ability to keep track of all the apps that have access to a user’s microphone. Apple has already released such a feature on the iPhone last year and now it is being introduced on the Mac. Users can find the feature in the Control Center of their Mac.