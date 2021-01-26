Apple has a new SVP of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus

Apple’s Hardware Engineering leader Dan Riccio will be taking a new role at the company, reported Apple today. Riccio has been in the same role since 2013, and now will be working on a “new project”. He will report to Tim Cook directly in his new position.

John Ternus, known for unveiling the iMac Pro and the M1 Macs, is set to join the executive team soon. Ternus will take the role of senior vice president (SVP) of Hardware Engineering. He has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013.

Bold and visionary leader

“Every innovation Dan has helped Apple bring to life has made us a better and more innovative company, and we’re thrilled that he’ll continue to be part of the team,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “John’s deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold and visionary leader of our Hardware Engineering teams. I want to congratulate them both on these exciting new steps, and I’m looking forward to many more innovations they’ll help bring to the world.”

Dan Riccio

Dan Riccio joined Apple’s Product Design team in 1998, he later moved onto become the vice president (VP) of iPad Hardware Engineering in 2010, and ultimately in 2012, he took the role as leader of Hardware Engineering. Apple said that Riccio will use his experience to play a key role in building future products.

“Working at Apple has been the opportunity of a lifetime, spent making the world’s best products with the most talented people you could imagine,” said Riccio. “After 23 years of leading our Product Design or Hardware Engineering teams — culminating with our biggest and most ambitious product year ever — it’s the right time for a change. Next up, I’m looking forward to doing what I love most — focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful that I couldn’t be more excited about.”

Riccio is now the vice president of engineering at Apple.