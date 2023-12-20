News

Apple News+ bolstered by two new publications

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple News+

Apple News+ will be gaining two new publications from the New York Times media empire.

‘Wirecutter’ and ‘The Athletic’ will be added to the news curation service. Apple senior VP of Services Eddy Cue said that the company is proud to bring The Athletic into the platform for sports fans, which News+ subscribers ‘are going to love.’ The Athletic is a boost in the brand’s live sporting coverage and is home to coverage of leagues, teams, and players for fans around the globe. In the meantime, Wirecutter focuses on buying advice, deals, and product reviews for consumers.

Apple News+

Both publications are set to join Apple News+ starting in 2024. The Athletic will appear in the Sports tab section for Apple News+ subscribers in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. It’s worth noting that The Athletic and Wirecutter are owned by the New York Times, a company that left the news curation service in 2020.

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Store Barcelona
Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have 48MP ultra-wide lens
1 Min Read
Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank
Enjoy 47% Off the Baseus Fast Charging Portable Power Bank
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ inks ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ drama series
1 Min Read
iPhone
Chinese Government imposing iPhone ban again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches ‘contingent pricing for subscriptions’
1 Min Read
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger
Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger is 45% Off
1 Min Read
Family Sharing
Family Sharing class action lawsuit settled for $25 million
1 Min Read
Apple
Corellium and Apple reach legal agreement
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Micro LED Apple Watch slated for 2026
1 Min Read
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Take 40% Off the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
1 Min Read
AirPod Pro
Standalone second generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case available online
1 Min Read
Lost your password?