Apple News+ bolstered by two new publications

Apple News+ will be gaining two new publications from the New York Times media empire.

‘Wirecutter’ and ‘The Athletic’ will be added to the news curation service. Apple senior VP of Services Eddy Cue said that the company is proud to bring The Athletic into the platform for sports fans, which News+ subscribers ‘are going to love.’ The Athletic is a boost in the brand’s live sporting coverage and is home to coverage of leagues, teams, and players for fans around the globe. In the meantime, Wirecutter focuses on buying advice, deals, and product reviews for consumers.

Both publications are set to join Apple News+ starting in 2024. The Athletic will appear in the Sports tab section for Apple News+ subscribers in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. It’s worth noting that The Athletic and Wirecutter are owned by the New York Times, a company that left the news curation service in 2020.