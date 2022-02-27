Apple news expands to Montreal and Toronto in Canada

Apple has added local news curation in Canada, particularly Montreal and Toronto.

Apple News+ and Apple News have received an update, with Montreal and Toronto users now able to get local news alongside national reports. The app now sports dedicated local pages for the two cities, but as of the moment it seems that Toronto is the only one that has news stories.

Once the update is completed Montreal and Toronto will feature a front-page with News and Politics, as well as other popular categories such as Business and Real Estate, Sports, Food and Drink, and Arts and Events.

Apple News’ curated local news experience is now available in Canada, starting with:



🍁 Toronto: https://t.co/gCQjUaNgBa



⚜️ Montreal: https://t.co/LepOLr0LRN



Includes CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity, etc



🗞 More cities: https://t.co/cwY3tGkUPL



How do you like it? — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 24, 2022

The language for the Toronto newsfront is defaulted to English, while the one in Montreal has headings in French language.

Apple News+ local news launched in 2020 in select US cities but have been steadily progressing to add more cities. Now, it has expanded to other countries such as Canada.