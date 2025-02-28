Apple News+ Food coming to iOS 18.4

The iOS 18.4 is currently in developer beta but Apple has declared a new feature to the public that will be coming with the update once it is released. Apple News+ Food is the product of the collaboration between Allrecipes, Good Food, and other global publishers. The beta has been rolled out, offering food recipes in its ‘Cook’ mode where the user chooses a recipe then instructions will be presented on screen.

Advertisements

Similar to Apple Music which displays the lyrics of a song, this one provides users with the needed ingredients and directions for making the dish you just chose. The new food feature falls under the News+ subscription and is anticipated to become available in April of this year. Apple News+ was launched back in 2019 which provided users with a wide variety of news and articles for free. Certain recipes and articles for food will be accessible to people who are not subscribed.

Apple News+ Food beta phase is accessible in the UK and the US. There is no confirmation whether this will be released across different regions.