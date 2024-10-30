Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers

The iOS 18.2 provides access to daily sudoku in varying levels to subscribers of Apple News+

Advertisements

Puzzle difficulty can be set from easy, to moderate, to hard, with a scoreboard to track the puzzles you’ve solved, your stats, and the fastest time you took to complete the puzzle. This is also accessible for the iPadOS 18.2 Apple News+ with more titles like Quartiles, Crossword, and Crossword Mini.

The subscription in the U.S costs $12.99 a month. Access is included with other services from the One Premier subscription bundle- Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Music, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud+ storage at $37.95 a month.

The beta for iOS 18.2 launched for devices that feature Apple Intelligence last week, like the iPhone 15 Pro line and all of the iPhone 16 line up, with the update anticipated to launch worldwide in December featuring other Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground.