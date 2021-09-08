Apple has introduced a new program for the news industry which will offer various initiatives for the publications in the field. The ‘News Partner Program’ will push Apple’s work with journalism to the next level and it will also offer support to media houses. It will help ensure that Apple News users have access to news from trusted sources and top publishers from across the globe. It will also offer financial support to publishers to maintain stability in a volatile market.

The News Partner Program will also push efforts to improve media literacy. To bring more factual news to people around the world, the program will try to increase diversity in newsrooms. However, the program is reportedly only designed for news publications that offers subscriptions in the Apple News app (in the Apple News Format).

“Providing Apple News customers with access to trusted information from our publishing partners has been our priority from day one,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue. “For more than a decade, Apple has offered our customers many ways to access and enjoy news content across our products and services. We have hundreds of news apps from dozens of countries around the world available in the App Store, and created Apple News Format to offer publishers a tool to showcase their content and provide a great experience for millions of Apple News users.”

Apple introduces News Partner Program

Apple News Format (ANF) is the standard on the news app by Apple. It offers an immersive reading experience on the app which helps push news reading. ANF supports advertising and all the revenue generated through ads will be given to publishers. Apple does not take any cut of the revenue generated from ads in the Apple News app.

Publishers can apply for the News Partner program at developer.apple.com/programs/news-partner.