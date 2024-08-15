News

Apple NFC transactions opening to developers

By Samantha Wiley
Apple NFC Transactions

Developers will soon have access to the NFC technology to integrate into their own apps in iOS 18.1.

Apple announced that starting with iOS 18.1, developers can build an option for a contactless transaction in-app, entirely separate from Apple Wallet and Apple Pay via the NFC chip API. As such, new possibilities, including rewards cards, hotel keys, home keys, student IDs, corporate badges, closed-loop transit, car keys, and in-store payments will be opened to them. The API will make use of the iPhone’s Secure Enclave API, which is a chip that can store sensitive information on the device.

Apple NFC Transactions

Users can use the app with the API by setting it as a contactless app, or through the app directly. Developers can request the Secure Enclave entitlement, pay the fees, and agree to a commercial contract with Apple. Only developers with industry and regulatory requirements and those who have committed to the privacy and security standards are allowed to have the API.

Lost your password?