Apple not planning to release new iPads or Macs this year

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple won’t be releasing any new iPad or Mac models this year.

Kuo’s latest prediction said that new MacBooks with M3 chips won’t make it in 2023. Currently, the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air sport the M2 chip, which could mean that the forthcoming Mac will have the M3 chip. With this logic, Kuo claims that Apple will not be releasing any MacBooks in 2024. To support this claim, Kuo also mentioned that Apple will be releasing a 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024. The Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac mini had their own launches in 2023.

As for the iPad lineup, Kuo believes that there won’t be any new iPad models for the rest of the year. Entry-level, mini, Air, or Pro models have yet to be released, which means it could be a first for the company to not release a new iPad in 13 years.