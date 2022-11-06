Apple notifies customers of Apple service price increases

Apple recently announced an increase to its services and is now sending follow-up emails to notify subscribers.

In the US, Apple TV+ has changed from $4.99 to $6.99 monthly, while Apple Music has changed from $14.99 to $16.99 for family, and $9.99 to $10.99 for individual plans each month. Apple One bundles are also affected in this regard as well.

Subscribers are getting emails for the notification since a week ago, while Apple One subscribers might be getting notices ahead of the services’ two-year anniversary period. While the increase is for US residents, Apple is also increasing the price of its services to other regions.

The company might be increasing its Apple TV+ costs due to having more content than before, while the Apple Music hike could be due to increased licensing costs. Those who do not wish to continue their subscriptions can cancel them in their device settings or through the link sent via email.