Apple now allows AppleCare+ Mac extension beyond 3 years

Apple has recently changed its stance on the AppleCare+ period for the Mac and allows Mac owners to keep the service beyond its 3 year limit.

A typical Mac purchase will have an option for AppleCare+ to be added. Now, AppleCare+ unlimited starting from the date of purchase has been added to the mix.

A new support document reveals that AppleCare+ users can extend their coverage within a certain time limit and if they’re eligible. Those who are in Australia, Japan, Germany, Canada, the UK and US can avail of the new extension as long as they do it 30 days before the original coverage expires.

If the owner decides to pay for the coverage in annual or monthly payments they won’t need to manually extend coverage, as the service continues until it’s canceled.

In similar news, those who purchase a newer model Apple TV can now choose to get AppleCare+ for their devices.