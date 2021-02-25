Apple official magic keyboard with number pad drops $13

Need a high quality Apple keyboard to go with your Mac? An official Magic Keyboard is a must. Today, you can get the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for just $136.50 from its original price of $149 on Amazon.

The wireless keyboard serves as the perfect complement to your Mac desktop or mini. It has an extended layout and document navigation controls, as well as full-sized arrow keys for gaming purposes.

The Magic Keyboard touts a scissor mechanism under each key for extra stability. Furthermore, users get a low profile and optimized key travel, making typing a joyful experience. The addition of a number pad can prove to be very useful especially for those who constantly work on finance software and spreadsheets.

It’s slim profile and rechargeable aspect will make it your favorite on-the-go or for an office or home setup. At $13 off, you get an Apple quality product at an affordable price. Get it today!