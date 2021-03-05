Apple to release OLED iPad Pro & OLED 16″ MacBook Pro next year

Apple is reportedly working on an OLED iPad Pro model to release sometime in the next year. The company’s last major update to the iPad Pro was in 2018, and since then, not much has changed. Both the versions of the iPad Pro will be updated but the smaller version will be updated first, according to GSMArena.

The Cupertino based company is reportedly planning to launch an OLED 10.9” iPad Pro first. The release of the tablet will be followed by the release of the larger 12.9” iPad Pro with an OLED display panel. The report also adds that Apple will release an updated 16” MacBook Pro with OLED display technology.

Which display technology is the best?

GSMArena reported about the OLED iPad Pro models and 16” MacBook Pro with OLED, based on the information it obtained from DigiTimes. However, GSMArena also finds the information to be slightly “questionable”, as various sources in the past have suggested that Apple will use mini-LED display technology in its upcoming iPad Pro models. The same goes for the MacBook Pro models; the 16” MacBook Pro was previously rumoured to be going through an overhaul in the near future with an OLED display.

16″ MacBook Pro

However, a Korean report reportedly did suggest the existence of an OLED iPad in the works. The report suggested the device to be released sometime in the second half of 2021. Nonetheless, there have been many more reports which suggested that all major Apple products will use mini-LED technology in the future.

DigiTimes report suggests that Apple is experimenting with all display technologies such as mini-LED, micro-LED, and OLED. Out of three, OLED is already widely used in major tech products whereas the use of mini-LED is growing in the TV market. However, micro-LED continues to be a new display technology in the industry, with no proper consumer releases.