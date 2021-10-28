Apple once thought to change Apple Watch branding to Apple Watch Pro

A demo unit for the Apple Watch revealed an interesting fact- Apple once considered changing the name of its premium wearable device to ‘Apple Watch Pro’.

A YouTube channel by the name of Apple Demo revealed images of the ‘Apple Watch Pro’ logo in an early display unit’s system files, which was beside PNG images for models such as Apple Watch and Apple Watch Sport models.

Upon looking into some of the demo content files on a 2015 Apple Watch Demo (A1623), I discovered an image of logo for an unknown model of Apple Watch. Not sure if “Apple Watch Pro” is an unreleased model, or is just some place holder text. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/kbpzBGrokX — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) October 25, 2021

The logo file doesn’t have a description, but it looks like Apple was experimenting with the smartwatch’s branding as it was launched to the public in 2015. The date on the logo was February 2015, a couple of months before Apple’s flagship smartwatch was revealed.

Apple’s Pro designation is displayed on several Apple products, including the iMac, iPhone and iPad devices. The most recent ones to debut are the 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros, both of which come with the new M1 Pro/Max chip.