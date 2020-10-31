Apple One subscription bundle is now live

Apple has a slew of services under its belt now – ranging from video streaming to fitness. To bring all of the subscriptions for its various services as a single bundle, the company has launched ‘Apple One’.

The subscription bundle Apple One was announced at the company’s September iPad & Apple Watch event. The bundle combines Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud storage. There are different bundles at different price points serving users of different requirements.

Three different plans to choose from

The cheapest of the Apple One plans is the Individual plan for $14.95 per month which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. According to Apple, the subscription bundles will save users $6 per month by not opting for the four services separately. The Family plan costs $19.95 per month which includes all the same services for the entire family (upto five members) but with higher 200GB iCloud storage. By opting for the Apple One Family plan, users will save $8 per month.

Apple is also offering a top-tier Preimer Apple One plan for users that require more. The Premier plan offers all the same services of the other plans along with Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage. According to Apple’s plans listing, users will save $25 by opting for Premier the bundle.

Apple Music continues to grow at a tremendous rate. The service packs more than 70 million songs – a claim that is unrivaled by any other music streaming service. Spotify is still the most popular streaming service and it comes close by offering around 60 million songs. When Spotify launched in India, a lot of popular songs were missing from the library, however the situation has largely improved since then.

Apple TV+ is also seeing growth, largely thanks to the TV shows Ted Lasso and Tehran.