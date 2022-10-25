Apple online sells additional third-party accessories

Apple.com has recently added several notable third-party products to support its own.

The Anker Cube, Twelve South’s HoverBar Tower, and the Mophie Powerstation Plus headline the new additions to Apple’s online store. The Anker Cube is a 3-in-1 charging accessory with MagSafe support and can simultaneously charge the AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone. The item collapses into a more compact cube for storage or minimalist aspects.

The Hoverbar Tower by Twelve South allows iPad users to have their tablets set for FaceTime calls, Apple Fitness+ workouts and standing work. Color options include white or black, and it’s adjustable from three to five feet in height.

There’s also the Mophie Powerstation Plus 10K, which gives Apple devices additional juice. It has integrated USB-C and Lightning cables, and a LED display to show charge status and battery level. The Anker Cube retails at $150, while the Hoverbar Tower and Powerstation Plus 10K costs $130 and $80, respectively.