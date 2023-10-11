Apple Online Store arrives in Chile

Chilean Apple customers will soon be able to purchase products from the Apple Online Store.

Apple has officially launched an online store in the country of Chile, which will be coming online on October 16. The native language officially translates to, ‘Hello, Chile, we have a lot to celebrate.’ However, the actual time when the products will be available to browse or view online has not been declared. Rather, flexible payment options and free shipping perks have been highlighted on the landing page.

The Apple Store online lists the regions and provides a colorful description of them. Those interested can go to the official website and check out the layout and offers. In addition, Apple is offering free downloadable wallpapers in the theme of Chile for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple recently added Apple Pay functionality in the region in August this year.